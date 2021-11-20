Twitter rolling out tipping feature to Android users

Twitter rolling out tipping feature to Android users

Twitter said the "Tips" feature is geared toward users looking to get a little financial support

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Nov 20 2021, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 17:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Micro-blogging site Twitter is rolling out its in-app tipping feature to all Android users above the age of 18, following the iOS launch in September.

Twitter said the "Tips" feature is geared toward users looking to get a little financial support from their followers through Cash App, PayPal, Venmo and Patreon directly through the app, reports TechCrunch.

Android users can now get set up to receive tips from their profile by tapping the "Edit profile" button and then selecting "Tips" to start.

"With Tips, we are creating an easy way to direct people to links to your payment profiles and we are making it easier to support the people driving the conversation on Twitter -- whether you want to support a content creator, help someone fundraise, tip someone who just needs some help or thank someone for making you laugh," Twitter said.

The micro-blogging site introduced the feature in May after reports had indicated the company was working on a direct payment option.

The launch of "Tips" on Android comes a month after Twitter rolled out "Ticketed Spaces" on Android.

With this feature, hosts on Spaces, Twitter's live audio room feature, can sell access to Spaces.

The social media giant noted that the feature is a way to support creators for their time and effort in hosting and moderating public conversations.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Twitter
Technology News
Android
Paypal

What's Brewing

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Are OTT channels star struck?

Are OTT channels star struck?

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

 