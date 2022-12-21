Twitter rolls out grey tick for govts, gold for firms

Twitter rolls out grey tick for govts, gold for companies

With the rollout, Twitter has replaced the blue tick mark of the Government of India's handle with a grey tick and also of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2022, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 01:27 ist
Twitter has started charging $8 per month on the web and $11 per month for those who sign up on iOS for Twitter Blue which it plans to gradually roll out across the globe. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Social media platform Twitter has started rolling out a grey tick verification mark for government-related accounts and a golden tick mark for companies while the rest of the verified accounts will get a blue tick mark.

With the rollout, Twitter has replaced the blue tick mark of the Government of India's handle with a grey tick and also of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's. The prime minister's Twitter account has 85.1 million followers.

The company on December 12 announced that it will be "replacing the “official” label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on Twitter. It had said that it would add a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

Also Read | Elon Musk actively searching for new Twitter CEO: Report

Twitter has started charging $8 per month on the web and $11 per month for those who sign up on iOS for Twitter Blue which it plans to gradually roll out across the globe.

"Existing Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to upgrade, cancel, or auto-renew their subscription at the new price. Prices may vary by region. We plan to offer subscriptions on Android soon," the company had said.

The Twitter Blue service is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Elon Musk
Social media
Technology News
Business News

What's Brewing

SRK on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors

SRK on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors

Design for King Charles III bank notes unveiled in UK

Design for King Charles III bank notes unveiled in UK

Ambulance driver stops to share drinks with patient

Ambulance driver stops to share drinks with patient

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

 