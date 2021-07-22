Twitter testing down vote reaction option for tweets

Twitter, earlier in the month, announced that it will be discontinuing the 'Fleets' feature on its social media platform, as it did not get much traction from the users.

But, it did say the company will not stop bringing new things and continue to test features.

Now, Twitter has started testing downvotes for users' tweets. Currently, there is only one like (heart icon) button for followers' to reply, a sign of approval of a tweet. But, if they don't like it, they can only comment with a counterpoint.

With a standalone downvote option, followers can just tap the button to disapprove a tweet.

"Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We're testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them. Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes," said the Twitter team.



Twitter testing new downvote features on its social media platform. Credit: Twitter



As you can see in the picture above, Twitter is testing up and down arrows and also thumbs up and down icons. Based on feedback it will soon decide which to introduce to Twitter. If given a choice, I'd like to see the thumb icon on Twitter.

In a related development, Twitter is reportedly testing emoji reactions.

With the upcoming update, users will get four additional reactions such as hand clap, sad, laughing, and thinking with hand on the chin. Whereas the read heart remains the same for like reactions. Other emotional emojis are similar to what Facebook offers when the users react to a post on a friend's wall post.

Read more | Twitter to get Facebook-like emoji reactions soon

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.