Twitter testing down vote reaction option for tweets

Twitter testing down vote reaction option for tweets

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 22 2021, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 19:06 ist

Twitter, earlier in the month, announced that it will be discontinuing the 'Fleets' feature on its social media platform, as it did not get much traction from the users.

But, it did say the company will not stop bringing new things and continue to test features.

Now, Twitter has started testing downvotes for users' tweets. Currently, there is only one like (heart icon) button for followers' to reply, a sign of approval of a tweet. But, if they don't like it, they can only comment with a counterpoint. 

With a standalone downvote option, followers can just tap the button to disapprove a tweet.

"Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We're testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them.  Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes," said the Twitter team.


Twitter testing new downvote features on its social media platform. Credit: Twitter

As you can see in the picture above, Twitter is testing up and down arrows and also thumbs up and down icons. Based on feedback it will soon decide which to introduce to Twitter. If given a choice, I'd like to see the thumb icon on Twitter.

In a related development, Twitter is reportedly testing emoji reactions.

With the upcoming update, users will get four additional reactions such as hand clap, sad, laughing, and thinking with hand on the chin. Whereas the read heart remains the same for like reactions. Other emotional emojis are similar to what Facebook offers when the users react to a post on a friend's wall post. 

Read more | Twitter to get Facebook-like emoji reactions soon

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Tech
Technology News
Twitter

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 