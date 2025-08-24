Menu
Delhi: Major heroin syndicate busted, 2 kingpins arrested; drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized

The team seized 1,049 grams of heroin along with a scooter, cash and mobile phones in a high-impact operation that dismantled a key supply chain in east and northeast Delhi, an official said.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 10:10 IST
