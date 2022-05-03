Twitter testing edit button feature

Twitter users will only get 30 minutes and beyond that, the tweets can't be edited. 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2022, 20:11 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 20:12 ist

In 2017, Twitter finally heard the prayers of millions of users by increasing the 140 characters limit to 280, but it did not give any word on when it would introduce the edit button.

With Elon Musk expected to take over Twitter in a few months' time, he had recently asked fans what new things they wanted to see on the micro-blogging site. The most requested feature was the edit tool and it looks like, it is about to turn true really soon.

Reliable tipster  Jane Manchun Wong known for reverse engineering skills to reveal unreleased features of Twitter has demoed how the 'Tweet Edit' feature works. Once launched, the new feature allows Twitter users to make any changes such as removing and adding new media files and also correct wrong words (mostly by autocorrect of keypad), and fixing spelling mistakes.

However, users will only get 30 minutes and beyond that, the tweets can't be edited. 

Also, if the followers want to know if the tweet is edited or not, they will get an 'Edited' option with timestamp details. With Edit History page, Twitter users will not be able to get away with mistakes or sharing false information. 

As of now, there is no word when the 'Edit Tweet' feature will go live to the public.

DH Tech
Technology News
Twitter
Elon Musk

