Ultimate goal of innovation should be wellness of people: VP Naidu at BTS 2021

Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday (November 17) kicked off the Bengaluru Tech Summit in the capital city.

The event was also presided by Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai- Chief Minister of Karnataka and Dr. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics & IT/BT, Science & Technology, and Murugesh R Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries.

International dignitaries included Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, and Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel, but they attended through virtual meetings.

While addressing the conclave, VP Naidu said that the ultimate goal of innovation, research and development in the field of technology should be used to uplift the people in society.

"You should come up with such ideas that bring happiness in all sections of people. Of all sectors, I want this summit to focus more on Agriculture, which is the basic culture of our country and many others around the globe. Many people are relying on Agriculture, but this sector is facing many challenges from Climate change and the Covid pandemic. Seeing how the world is troubled, we now understand the shortcomings and changes that are needed to strengthen the sector," noted VP Naidu.

The three-day event (November 17-19) will see Multitrack Conferences, International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance, Startup focus, National Rural IT Quiz, BioQuiz, Biotech Posters, STPI IT, Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, and Startup Unicorn Felicitations. The new features added this year are India USA Tech Conclave, India Innovation Alliance, Bengaluru Next - Leadership Conclave, and Startup Conclave and showcase of Science Gallery.

"The swift spread of Covid -19 dealt a heavy blow to the global economy, causing unprecedented disruptions across industries. But with disruption, we also witnessed massive digital transformation; rapid development of new medical technologies; changes in the way customers and citizens interact with companies and governments; and a relook at development metrics and value creation," Dr Ashwath Narayan said.

"In fact, a definitive part of this global transformation has been supported by the very city we are in today – Bengaluru. Bengaluru became the preferred destination for global companies to operate their R&D centers and Global Capability Centres. The theme of BTS this year -Bengaluru – Driving the Next is meant to highlight this position that Bengaluru has achieved. This City and its technology ecosystem are truly going to be in the driver’s seat for the next stage of the technology revolution," Dr. Narayan added.



From Left to Right Dr. Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Chairperson Vision Group on Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka; Shri Murugesh R Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka; Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot- Governor of Karnataka; Shri. Venkaiah Naidu, Hon’ble Vice President of India; Shri Basavaraj Bommai- Chief Minister of Karnataka; Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT & Bt, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka; Dr. E. V. Ramana Reddy, ACS Dept. of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka. Credit: Special Arrangement



Australia to open Consulate-General in Bengaluru

At the BTS 2021, Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia said--"Australia and India are diverse multicultural democracies. Technology is at the forefront of the comprehensive strategic partnership that our countries have signed. I am pleased to announce we are establishing our Consulate-General in Bengaluru. What better place than a city that has a third of the world’s unicorns."

Also, Global Innovation Alliance partner countries Israel, Japan, Sweden, UK, and Canada will also hold panel discussions with Karnataka government representatives and corporate leaders including the Semiconductor roadmap for India, co-creating solutions for the digital world, and a sustainable future and accelerating technology and innovation.

This year, more than 30 international government and corporate dignitaries will attend the BTS 2021.

