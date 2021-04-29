Vivo V21 5G with 44MP selfie-camera launched in India

Popular phone-maker Vivo on Thursday (April 29) unveiled the new 5G phone V21 series in India.

The new Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2404 ×1080p) AMOLED screen and offers up to peak brightness of 800 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and support HDR 10+. It also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor and hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-1 or microSD card).

Under-the-hood, it comes with 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) octa-core CPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 256GB) and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W charging speed.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple camera module-- 64MP (f/1.79, OIS) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2, also offer portrait mode) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features 44MP (f/2.0) snapper, supports OIS, 4K video recording, and boasts a dedicated dual-LED flash.



The new V21 5G launched in India. Credit: Vivo



With 5G support, Vivo V21 can offer peak download speed up to 2.7Gbps, but only when the advanced cellular network infrastructure gets ready in India.

It comes in three colours-- Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue, and Arctic White. It will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- Rs 29,990 and Rs 32,990, respectively. It will go up for sale on Flipkart, Vivo India E-store, and all offline partner retail stores across India from May 6 onwards.

Vivo V21 5G vs competition

Vivo V21 5G will go against the Samsung Galaxy A52, and Xiaomi Mi 11X series, among others.

