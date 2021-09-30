Vivo X70 Pro, Pro+ with feature-rich quad-cameras launched in India

Vivo X70 Pro, Pro+ with quad-cameras launched in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2021, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 14:08 ist

Consumer electronics major Vivo on Thursday (September 30) unveiled the company's flagship X70 Pro series mobiles in India.

The new Vivo X70 Pro comes in two variants-- standard X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. They share a similar design language but differ in terms of internal hardware.

Vivo X70 Pro features a 6.56-inch full HD+ (2376×1080p) AMOLED HDR10+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It also sports an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a dual-SIM tray.

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class 64-bit 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 11-based Funtouch OS 1, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,450mAh battery with 44W charger in-box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a quad-camera module--main 50MP (with IMX766V sensor, OIS, Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera and Gimbal Stabilization 3.0 technology, Zeiss optics, f/1.75 aperture, Zeiss T coating) +  12MP (f/2.2) 116-degree ultra-wide lens with OIS backed by 12MP 50mm portrait camera (with Sony IMX663 sensor, f/1.98) and an 8MP(f/3.4) 5X periscope camera with laser autofocus and LED flash. On the front, 32MP (f/2.45) camera.

On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ ((3,200×1,440p) E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit 3D curved screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Also, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a dual SIM tray slot on the side.


The new Vivo X70 Pro+ series. Credit: Vivo India

Under-the-hood, it features 5nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus with Adreno 660 GPU, Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 4,500mAh with support 55W fast wired charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and also 10W wireless reverse charging as well.

It boasts a feature-rich quad-camera module--main 50MP (with Samsung GN1 sensor, f/1.57, gimbal OIS, Zeiss T coating, V1 imaging chip) +  48MP ultra-wide camera (with Sony IMX598 sensor, 4-axis OIS Gimbal stabilization) +  12MP portrait camera (with f/1.6) + 8MP periscope camera (with OIS, 5x optical zoom, 60x super zoom) with Laser autofocus and LED flash. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.45).

The new Vivo X70 Pro+ (comes only in Enigma Black) costs Rs 79,990 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) and will go on sale on October 12. Whereas, the X70 Pro (comes in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black) will be available in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 46,990 and Rs 49,990 and Rs 52,990, respectively from October 7 onwards. 

As part of the launch programme, the company is offering up to 10% discount via partner bank on Flipkart.

