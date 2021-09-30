Vivo X70 Pro, Pro+ with feature-rich quad-cameras launched in India

Consumer electronics major Vivo on Thursday (September 30) unveiled the company's flagship X70 Pro series mobiles in India.

The new Vivo X70 Pro comes in two variants-- standard X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. They share a similar design language but differ in terms of internal hardware.

Vivo X70 Pro features a 6.56-inch full HD+ (2376×1080p) AMOLED HDR10+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It also sports an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a dual-SIM tray.

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class 64-bit 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 11-based Funtouch OS 1, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,450mAh battery with 44W charger in-box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a quad-camera module--main 50MP (with IMX766V sensor, OIS, Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera and Gimbal Stabilization 3.0 technology, Zeiss optics, f/1.75 aperture, Zeiss T coating) + 12MP (f/2.2) 116-degree ultra-wide lens with OIS backed by 12MP 50mm portrait camera (with Sony IMX663 sensor, f/1.98) and an 8MP(f/3.4) 5X periscope camera with laser autofocus and LED flash. On the front, 32MP (f/2.45) camera.

On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ ((3,200×1,440p) E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit 3D curved screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Also, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a dual SIM tray slot on the side.



The new Vivo X70 Pro+ series. Credit: Vivo India



Under-the-hood, it features 5nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus with Adreno 660 GPU, Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 4,500mAh with support 55W fast wired charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and also 10W wireless reverse charging as well.

It boasts a feature-rich quad-camera module--main 50MP (with Samsung GN1 sensor, f/1.57, gimbal OIS, Zeiss T coating, V1 imaging chip) + 48MP ultra-wide camera (with Sony IMX598 sensor, 4-axis OIS Gimbal stabilization) + 12MP portrait camera (with f/1.6) + 8MP periscope camera (with OIS, 5x optical zoom, 60x super zoom) with Laser autofocus and LED flash. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.45).

The new Vivo X70 Pro+ (comes only in Enigma Black) costs Rs 79,990 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) and will go on sale on October 12. Whereas, the X70 Pro (comes in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black) will be available in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 46,990 and Rs 49,990 and Rs 52,990, respectively from October 7 onwards.

As part of the launch programme, the company is offering up to 10% discount via partner bank on Flipkart.

