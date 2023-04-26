Vivo X90 hands-on: First impression

Vivo on Wednesday (April 26) unveiled the photography-centric X90 smartphone series with Zeiss tech in India.

Vivo X90 comes in two variants-- regular X90 and top-end X90 Pro-- with prices starting at Rs 59,999. They share pretty much the same design and internal hardware too but differ in two aspects camera and battery capacity.

Vivo X90 comes in two colours-- asteroid black and breeze blue colours. And, will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM +256GB storage-- for Rs 59,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively.

On the other hand, X90 Pro (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) is available in only one colour- legendary black with a leather-like texture-- for Rs 84,999.

The new X90 series come with a good upgrade over the predecessors. I have received the standard X90 model and here are my initial thoughts on Vivo's latest premium phone.

Design and display

Vivo X90 continues the legacy of the previous X series iterations. It features a dual-curved display and the smooth Fluorite AG glass back with a matte finish to ward off fingerprint smudges.

Having said that, it has unique design elements. The big camera module and vibrant colourful back panel make Vivo X90 stand out from rival brands in the premium segment (Rs 50,000 and above).



Vivo X90 breeze blue model. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it sports a smooth 6.78-inch full HD+ (2800×1260p) BOE Q9 OLED display. It supports HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 1300 nits brightness, which is more than enough to view content or read messages under direct sunlight.

Add to that, it has a new ZEISS Natural colour mode to deliver accurate and more natural colours on the screen.



Vivo X90 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor. So far, it has worked super smoothly and I haven't faced any false rejection issues yet.

Processor configuration

It is powered by a 4nm class 3.05GHz MediaTek Dimensity 9200 octa-core processor with Immortalis-G715 GPU and 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM options.

I spent only a few hours with the device and so far, it has fared well. It works without any issues while operating the camera or while browsing the internet.

The device boasts multiple cooling channels and a 24-layer cooling structure so that it can run at optimal temperatures even at peak processing. This needs to be assessed and see how it will perform when playing graphics-rich games.



Vivo X90 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It runs Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13. Given the high number of pre-loaded apps in the device, Vivo is very generous with the storage. It is offering the base model with a whopping 256GB, which is more than enough to install several hundreds more apps and also has space for storing thousands of photos and videos.

As far as the battery life is concerned, it houses a 4,810mAh cell with 120W fast charging capability. It can fully charge from zero to 100 per cent under 30 minutes.



Vivo X90 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Camera hardware

It houses a feature-rich Vivo V2 chip-powered triple camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX866 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, VCS bionic spectrum, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser) backed by 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.0 aperture) + 50mm 12MP telephoto camera (2X portrait camera, f/1.98 aperture, laser autofocus) Zeiss T* coating, ZEISS optics, and LED flash.



Vivo X90's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it houses 32MP (f/2.45) snapper.



Vivo X90's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Vivo X90's camera sample (zoomed-in with photo editing app). Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Vivo X90 has fantastic photography hardware. It takes brilliant photos in the sunlight.



Vivo X90's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As you can see in sample photos, the subjects (flowers) have come off rich and vibrant. It makes any mundane colours warm and appealing. It also captures minute details too.

It should be noted that the Vivo X90 series boasts ZEISS camera tech. It boasts Cine-flare Portrait that can simulate the effect which people usually see in many classic films. Under a strong light source in the background, it generates a nice-looking flare. Along with this, the smartphones also feature Cinematic, Biotar, Planar, Distagon, & Sonnar from the previous generation that is now available even in the front camera.



Vivo X90's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Though I'm already impressed with Vivo X90's capabilities in natural sunlight, I am now very eager to see how the device will perform in low light and at night conditions.



Vivo X90 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



For the uninitiated, Vivo X90 Pro has the same display, processor and front camera, but differs in terms of primary camera module and battery capacity, charging speed.

The X90 Pro model boasts V2 chipset-powered triple-camera module-- 50MP (with 1-inch IMX989 sensor, OIS, f/1.75 aperture) + 12MP ultra-wide camera (with Sony IMX663 sensor, f/2.0) + 50MP 50mm IMX758 2X portrait camera (with f/1.6 laser autofocus) with Zeiss T* coating, ZEISS optics, and LED flash.

And, it comes with a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging capability.

