What Twitter paid verification offers to governments, corporates

Twitter owner Elon Musk earlier in the month asked the users to subscribe Blue verification service or else lose the legacy blue tick badge.

Now, Musk is urging companies and institutions to subscribe to the newly introduced paid Verified Organizations subscription.

Once subscribed, businesses, government institutions, and non-profit organizations will be able to do the vetting and authorize their employees or any affiliates on their own, but at a premium.

"We’ve already seen organizations, including sports teams, news organizations, financial firms, Fortune 500 companies, and nonprofits join Verified Organizations and list their affiliated accounts publicly on their profiles. And starting today, Verified Organizations are available globally. We are now sending email invitations to approved organizations from the waitlist," Twitter Verified said.

In India, Twitter Verified Organization subscription costs Rs 82,300 per month and for every affiliate, the company has to pay an extra Rs 4,120 per month.

The companies and employees will get check marks in three colours- blue, gold or grey checkmark along with an affiliate badge, which will also come with the respective's firm logo.

Also, Verified Organizations get customization options in their profile. In addition to gold checkmarks, businesses also get a square avatar, clearly distinguishing them from other companies.

All Verified Organizations accounts also get a new tab on their profile that lists all affiliated accounts. This appears next to the Tweets tab and displays any affiliated accounts.

As said earlier, Twitter is sending email invitations to approved organizations from the waitlist.

Other interested businesses, nonprofits, governments, and multilateral organizations around the world can join the waitlist here (here)

