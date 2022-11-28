WhatsApp denies any data breach, user data is safe

Last weekend, CyberNews last weekend found a trove of a digital dataset of around 500 million WhatsApp users on sale with a different pricing structure based on the users' origin o the darknet.

The threat actors are said to be offering US citizens (32.325 million) WhatsApp user data for $7,000, similarly, for the UK (11.522 million users) they are up for $2,500, and Germany (6.054 million) for $2,000.

There is also user data of India of around 6.12 million citizens are also available for the highest bidder.

WhatsApp has categorically rejected the report by Cybernews. It says the user data shown by Cybernews has no substantial evidence to prove the user data is taken from WhatsApp.

"The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp." WhatsApp Spokesperson said to DH.

There is no official report on if any bad actors have misused the leaked user data as such. With email IDs and phone numbers, hackers use phishing techniques to prey on naive users.

We advise all users who are active online, always exercise caution whenever they receive any messages or threats via email or SMS.

