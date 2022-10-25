WhatsApp resumes after over an hour of disruption

WhatsApp resumes after over an hour of disruption

WhatsApp's services across many parts of India and the world were disrupted on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of users were unable to send or receive messages

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 25 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 15:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Popular messaging app WhatsApp faced a global outage from the UK to India, with users being not able to send and receive text and video messages for more than an hour.

The services were restored for some users after the unexplained disruption that lasted over an hour.

The resumption of service was confirmed by several users.

WhatsApp's services across many parts of India and the world were disrupted on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of users were unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned platform.

After the snag hit, WhatsApp said it is working to restore services.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.

#Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

Downdetector reported a significant rise in complaints around Whatsapp outage; nearly 29,000 reports were flagged by users.

Downdetector's heatmap was showing WhatsApp users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata were impacted by the disruption.

Read more | WhatsApp users create memes over messenger service outage in India

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Technology News
WhatsApp
Meta

What's Brewing

'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94

'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94

Women gain abortion rights but stigma limit access

Women gain abortion rights but stigma limit access

What is – and what isn’t – ‘brain fog’?

What is – and what isn’t – ‘brain fog’?

Karnataka's waste-to-wealth way out of plastic mess

Karnataka's waste-to-wealth way out of plastic mess

Kanye West’s behavior makes corporate partners squirm

Kanye West’s behavior makes corporate partners squirm

Prada and pools: Sunak's mega-wealthy wife and in-laws

Prada and pools: Sunak's mega-wealthy wife and in-laws

Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system

Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system

The Philadelphia philharmonic

The Philadelphia philharmonic

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

 