WhatsApp to get message reactions on iPhone, Android soon

IANS,
  • Feb 03 2022, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 09:48 ist
According to a report, the message reactions will come with end-to-end encryptions, but for now, very little information is available. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A few months ago, WhatsApp had started developing iMessage-like reactions for its app and now the company seems almost ready to release this feature.

WABetaInfo has shared some screenshots of WhatsApp reactions, giving us an early preview of what the feature might look like once it goes live.

WhatsApp users will see a row of emoji just above the message. It's unclear whether users will have to long-press on a message or there will be a dedicated button next to the message to add a reaction.

According to the report, the message reactions will come with end-to-end encryptions, but for now, very little information is available.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that would allow group admins on WhatsApp to delete messages for other members of the group as well.

A user will see the 'This was deleted by an admin' message whenever any admin deletes a particular message.

"If you are a group admin, you will be able to delete any message for everyone in your groups, in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android," WABetaInfo said in a tweet recently.

