WhatsApp to offer more powers to group admin

Over the years, WhatsApp has improved the user experience by introducing several value-added features including disappearing messages, editing tools, more powers to moderate group chat sessions, report options to block perverts, fake news speakers, and others.

Now, a Meta-owned company is testing a new feature that offers more control to group admin.

In the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.1.7 release, WhatsApp admin gets options to delete messages for everyone in a chat session.

In the screen-shot shared by WABeta Info (community blog), we can see the notification allowing the admin to delete messages, and also, everybody in the group would know, that text/multimedia content is erased.



Admin gets option to delete messages in the group chat. Credit: WABeta Info



This feature will allow the admin to moderate the group whenever a chat session is astray and one member may use expletives against another or a community. Or some times, a member, unknowingly share fake news in the group.

During these scenarios, the admin can directly take action to delete messages and avoid ugly animosity between members of the group.

In a related development, WhatsApp is planning to bring the online status 'hide' feature. With this, users will be able to avoid pesky friends or family members from disturbing them with messages or calls.

