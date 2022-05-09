Will Nothing phone (1) launch in June?

Nothing Inc CEO Carl Pei earlier in the year had announced that the company will launch the brand new phone this summer but declined to offer specific details.

Now, Pei while replying to a fan on Twitter, has posted a cryptic date 6/9 4:20 hinting the Nothing phone (1) may make its global debut on June 9.

But, so far, no media has received any formal invitation for the launch event. So, we will urge our readers not to jump the gun just yet.

Here's what to expect in Nothing phone (1)

The company has already confirmed that the upcoming phone will be powered by Qualcomm chipset but did not specify what Snapdragon series processor it will be coming with.

6/9 at 4:20 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 4, 2022

Also, Nothing phone(1) will run Android-based Nothing OS. It is said to come with a clean user interface, and will be visually better in terms of bespoke fonts, colors, graphical elements and even sounds too.



Nothing launcher interface. Credit: Nothing



The company on Monday (May 9) released the Nothing Launcher (beta) to all devices with Android 11 or newer OS versions.

Earlier it was available only to Samsung S21 & S22 series; Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 phones.

More details of the Nothing phone (1) are expected to come our way in the next few weeks, as Carl Pei, like in his previous stint at OnePlus, is good at building curiosity among fans before the product launch.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.