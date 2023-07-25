World’s smallest electric generator to power solar cell tech

Opening new doors in solar cell technology, an international team of scientists including a young Indian researcher has developed the world’s smallest electric generator that can convert sunlight into electricity with twice the efficiency of conventional solar cells.

At the core of the technology lies a novel nano-material that does three things: convert sunlight into electricity, convert the heat generated by the sunlight into electricity, and store the electricity within the molecule.

“Normal solar panels have 20 per cent efficiency in converting sunlight into electricity. Our material can do it with 40 per cent efficiency,” Pritam Sadhukhan, an Indian researcher working at Kyushu University in Japan and the first author of the study detailing the research, told DH.

Also Read | Bill Gates-backed solar company raises $103 million for US wafer factory

Sadhukhan and his co-workers from Kyushu and Tokyo universities in Japan, Stanford University in the USA and University of Manchester in the UK, have come up with a novel nano-crystal that exhibits photo-energy conversion and energy storage upon light irradiation. The crystal is made of cobalt and gallium metals.

Research has shown that the production capacity of this molecule-based electric generator is significantly higher than commercially available silicon solar cells. Unlike conventional cells that can only convert sunlight into electricity, cobalt-gallium crystal can convert solar thermal energy and photovoltaic energy into usable electricity.

Moreover, it has the ability to store that electricity for future use within its tiny molecular crystals, which are the size of a sugar cube.

The breakthrough — reported in Nature Communications — comes after four years of extensive lab work. While scientists from Stanford University’s synchrotron radiation light source were the first to study such a powerful molecular-level energy conversion process, others on the team took the outcome forward to design and characterise the molecule.

Sadhukhan said industries in Japan and the US are working to convert the technology into a commercial product.