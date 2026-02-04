Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's double-decker buses offer fresh view of familiar streets

The 45-minute circuit covers 26 landmarks across the city centre, including M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Vidhana Soudha, and the High Court of Karnataka.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 23:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 23:06 IST
Bengaluru newsBuseskstdcMetrolifedouble-decker

Follow us on :

Follow Us