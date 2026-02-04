<p class="bodytext">After a 31-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a neighbour’s Rottweiler in HSR Layout, animal behaviourists and activists have drawn attention to the dangers of irresponsible pet handling.</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to reports, Shalini Dubey, mother of a one-year-old child, was attacked on the morning of Republic Day. Shalini and her husband had moved to Bengaluru for work, less than a year ago. She sustained deep wounds on her face and head and required hours of surgery. Reports say that the neighbour, Amaresh Reddy, has been booked under sections 117 (3) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (endangering human life) and 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p class="bodytext">Canine behaviourist Devisri Sarkar labels the pet owner ‘irresponsible’ and explains that dogs that are tied up all day experience a high amount of trauma. “When they are suddenly freed, they will attack anyone they see as a potential threat, even if unprovoked,” she explains. Every dog instinctively guards its home, and rottweilers have certain traits that make them guard dogs. Under stressful circumstances, such as being tied up the entire day or caged, any dog, even a labrador or golden retriever, can become aggressive, Devisri points out. </p>.Loyal dog guards teens' bodies through blizzard in Himachal Pradesh.<p class="bodytext">She stresses the importance of exposing dogs early on to all kinds of stimuli, whether it’s other dogs or babies, based on the pet parents’ lifestyle. Training is of utmost importance — not just for the pet, but also for the human in how to handle the dog, she elaborates.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As per BBMP guidelines, all pet dogs should be leashed at all times when in public, notes Sadhna Hegde, an animal rights activist. “The pet owner is definitely aware of his dog’s behaviour. He should not have allowed the dog out of the gate without a leash or a muzzle,” she says. She recommends that all pet parents use a leash and harness at all times. If the outing requires prolonged interaction with another person, it is better to muzzle them. “Using a muzzle throughout the day will increase their aggression, but not for short outings. Parents should teach them that it is only temporary,” explains Sadhna, who runs Sahavarthin Animal Welfare Trust.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the event of a dog attack, a victim should try their best to turn their back to the dog, curl up and stay still. “Dogs tend to attack the neck. If the victim does not move, they assume they are dead and move on,” she shares.</p>