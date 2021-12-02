Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge tipped to launch in India soon

It's been barely a few days since Redmi unveiled the new Note 11T 5G in India. Now, reports are coming that the parent company Xiaomi is planning to bring a anotther handset with a super-fast charger.

Speculations are rife that Xiaomi may bring Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ to India. By the way, the latter was launched in China in October along with Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11 Pro.

As the name implies, the USP of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be its charging speed. It is touted to come with a 120W charger in-box. It features a 4,500mAh battery and it can be fully powered up from zero to 100 per cent under 15 minutes.

There is no commercial phone in India that can match the Xiaomi device's charging speed. However, there are no specific details of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge's launch date, but if Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal is to be believed, it is likely to be revealed really soon.

It is expected to be offered in just one configuration-- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage and come in two colours--Camo Green and Stealth Black.

For the uninitiated, Xiaomi Mi 11i HypeCharge is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display, supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness up to 1200 nits, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is also said to boast a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots,

Inside, it will come packed with 6nmm class MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset backed by Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 UFS 3.1 storage (expandable), Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS, and 4,500mAh battery with 120W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it will feature a triple-camera module- main 108MP (with Samsung HM2 sensor) + 120-degree ultra-wide-angle 8MP+ 2MP tele-macro macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it is said to come with a 16MP sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 11i HyperCharge is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 23,000 and Rs 30,000.

