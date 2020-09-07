Xiaomi brings affordable Android TV-powered Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition in India

Within a short span after foraying into the smart TV business in Feb 2018, Xiaomi has become a dominant player in India. Most prominent reason being the affordability and also the super- slim design and user-friendly PatchWall interface.

Now, in a bid to widen the gap between the competition, Xiaomi on Monday (September 7) unveiled the new Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition. Yes like its premium laptop, the new television series has super slim bezels.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition come in two sizes-- 32-inch HD Ready (1,368 x 768p) and 43-inch full HD (1920 x 1080p). They come with a 95% screen to body ratio and 178-degree viewing angle, users can now enjoy a truly cinematic experience from the comfort of their living rooms, the company claims.

The new Mi TV boasts the company's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine technology, which promises accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts and pinpoint precision in colour reproduction for immersive viewing experience.



43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition. Credit: Xiaomi India



Also, the Mi televisions come with Android TV 9.0-based PatchWall Interface with deep integration of 23+ content partners including Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar etc., content from 16+ languages.

Some of the unique features include Universal search, that lets the user find the favourite show/movie on all the possible platforms with just one click.

There is also Kids mode and offers more control to parental to lock the TV and also block age-inappropriate content even in Universal search.

Also, it offers a curation of lists to ease content discovery is our key area of focus with PatchWall. Some include--Celebrity Watchlist, India Top 10 Today, Collections, lists as per regional languages or genre, and more.

There is also One Click Play to watch the latest in cricket, football, tennis & lots more on the Sports page powered by Hotstar. Furthermore, the user can also get daily dose of news from more than seven live news channels integrated directly from PatchWall.



32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition. Credit: Xiaomi India



Inside, Mi TV Horizon Edition series come with PatchWall + Android TV 9, quad-core CPU backed by Mali-450 graphics, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, support WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x S/PDIF (only in 43-inch model), 1 x 3.5 mm audio jack.

The 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV Horizon Edition series cost Rs 13,499 and Rs 22,999 from mi.com, Mi Home, and Flipkart on September 11 and 15, respectively.

Must read | PatchWall 3.0: Xiaomi has big surprise in store for Mi LED smart TV users ahead of IPL 2020

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

