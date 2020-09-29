Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve smart watch, Mi Band 5 and more IoT products

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi on Tuesday (September 29) launched a new line of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) products such as an intelligent contact-less soap dispenser, smart speaker along with Mi Revolve and Mi Band 5 series smart wearables at the virtual Smarter Living 2021 event.

Xiaomi's Mi Revolve series smart watch sports a classic circular dial having a 1.8-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It features Smart Always on Display and it has a sensor that senses whether the user is wearing the watch on his/her wrist. if not, it automatically goes off and saves a lot of battery. With 5 ATM rating, the device can survive up to 50 meters underwater.

It boasts the Firstbeat Motion algorithm and offers advanced performance analytics for stress, recovery, and exercise that is used by leading athletes and sports teams across the world.

"Working on the principles of Heart Rate Variability (HRV), the new Mi Watch Revolve analyses heartbeat data to provide rich, user-friendly, and actionable feedback," the company said.

It has sensors to track Heart Rate monitoring, stress levels, and body energy, sleep analysis and VO2 Max (blood-oxygen level). It can track 10 professional sports modes including running, cycling, hiking, treadmill, swimming among others.

It has a 420 mAh battery and can last up to 1-2 weeks (based on usage pattern), on a single charge. Mi Watch Revolve will be available at a starting price of Rs 10,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, and retail stores. As part of an introductory offer, it is being priced Rs 9,999 till Diwali 2020.

Xiaomi's new Mi Smart Speaker features sturdy metal mesh with 10531 sound holes and a 63.5mm sound driver. It has a 12W speaker at the front and is powered by DTS Professional tuning and Texas Instruments’ TAS5805M Hi-Fi Audio Processor and promises 360-degree surround sound output.



The new Mi Revolve smartwatch. Credit: Xiaomi



Mi Smart Speakers are powered by Google Assistant and yes, it can be paired to the phone via Google Home app and use it to control numerous IoT gadgets and appliances, like lights, thermostats, security cameras and more. Users can also use the Chromecast functionality to stream shows, movies, and music on their TV or speaker. For now, it supports only English and Hindi languages. Mi Smart Speaker will be available at a price of Rs 3,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com, and retail stores. Buyers can avail a 1-year free subscription from Gaana. Like the Mi Revolve, the smart speaker can be bought for as low as Rs 3,499 for a limited time.

The successor of the Xiaomi's popular Mi Band 4 fitness tracker is finally coming to India. The new Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display, 20% more screen than the predecessor. It also comes with all-new hassle-free magnetic charging dock.

Mi Band 5 users can check their summary of weekly workout trends on the Xiaomi Wear app. The company offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) that scores the users each week, based on the lifestyle and provides suggestions to improve the fit and become healthy. It also comes with 11 professional sports modes that track all indoor and outdoor activities like walking, running, yoga, rowing machine, jump rope, and many more.

The new mi Band 5 comes with an improved 24-hour continuous heart rate tracker and sleep monitoring feature thanks to the new PPG biosensors. It now also keeps a check on your stress levels by giving alerts and suggestions for relaxation. Mi Smart Band 5 features an all-new women's health tracking that helps record the menstrual cycle/ovulation phases and provides useful reminders, the company said.

Also, Mi Smart Band 5 offers thousands of watch faces and a long-lasting 2 weeks battery backup that lasts until 3 weeks with power-saving mode enabled. It costs Rs 2,499 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, and retail stores.

With Covid-19 still prevalent in India, Xiaomi for the first time is introducing the Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser. It has a low noise motor and an Infrared sensor to dispense soap foam in a completely contactless manner. It costs Rs 999 on Mi.com and Mi Homes.

Xiaomi also unveiled the new Mi Athleisure Shoe. It flaunts a honeycomb mesh, to provide wider air circulation and superior breathability experience for the foot over the day. It also boasts a ventile insole with shock-absorbing EVA foam, ZiG forward grip to provides a firm grip that prevents any accidental slips on smooth surfaces. The shoes also have a reflective strip and come in 3 contrast Colors- Blue, Gray, and Black colors. It costs Rs 1,499 on Mi.com and selects Mi Homes.

Xiaomi's new Mi Smart LED Bulb offers 810 lumens of cool white light and consumes just 7.5W of energy. Like other intelligent bulbs, users can control the brightness and schedule on or off for a particular time slot using the Mi Home app for mobiles. Also, the Mi smart bulb is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and users can perform the aforementioned actions with just voice commands at home. It costs Rs 499 on Mi.com and Mi Homes.

