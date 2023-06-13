Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Buds 4 Active launched in India

Xiaomi on Tuesday (June 13) unveiled the company's brand new generation of Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet along with the Redmi Buds 4 Active in India.

Xiaomi Pad 6 sports an 11-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800p) display with a variable refresh rate (30hz-144hz), and support HDR 10, and Dolby Vision. It also features hardware-level blue light reduction technology, TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax ( dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2.

Inside, it houses a 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU, 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 with 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 13-based MIUI 14 (special tablet edition), a 13MP main camera (f/2.2 aperture, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) on the back, and an 8MP sensor(105-degree FoV: Field of View and focus frame) on the front and a big 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charger support.



Xiaomi Pad 6 series launched in India. Credit: Xiaomi India



On the other hand, the new Redmi Buds 4 Active comes with a familiar design language in a compact form factor. It features silicone-based tips for a perfect fit to the ears and also blocks outside noise. Also, it features IPX4 splash-and-sweat-proof rating too.

Inside, it comes with a 12mm driver, supports 20Hz-24KHz frequency range to deliver a good audio experience and with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, it can support stable wireless connection with the phone or any compatible device for up to 10 metres. It also supports Google Fast Pair, which comes in handy in early detection and smooth connection with Android devices. And, it supports low latency (60ms) for better audio sync with the phone while playing games.



Redmi Buds 4 Active. Credit: Xiaomi India



Each earbud comes with 34mAh battery capacity and the case houses a 440mAh cell. The Redmi Buds 4 Active can last for five hours and with the case, it can deliver for 30 hours.

The new Xiaomi Pad 6 comes in two colours-- graphite grey and mist blue. It will be available in two storage variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage --for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.



Xiaomi Pad 6. Credit: Xiaomi India



The company is offering accessories such as Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard for Rs 4,999, Xiaomi Smart Pen (2nd Gen) for Rs 5,999, and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Smart Cover will be available for Rs 1,499.

All the products Xiaomi Pad 6 and accessories will go on sale from June 21 on the Mi e-commerce store, Amazon and Xiaomi retail stores.

Whereas the Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available in two colours - bass black and air white-- for Rs 1,399 and go on sale in aforementioned stores from June 23 onwards.

