Three killed as car topples in Karnataka's Yadgir

<p>Hiriyur (Chitradurga district): Three members of a family, including a kid, died after a car turned turtle on National Highway 48 near Metikurke in the taluk on Friday. The police identified the deceased as Mallamma (26), Sarojamma (25) and a kid. While the women died on the spot, the kid breathed its last in a Chitradurga hospital. </p>.8 tourists from Karnataka's Belagavi drown in Shiroda Velagar beach, 3 bodies found.<p>The accident occurred when the victims, natives of Yadgir district, were going to Bengaluru after visiting the Chitradurga fort. The driver of the speeding car lost control near Metikurke as the vehicle veered off the road and flipped multiple times. The Hiriyur Rural police have registered a case.</p>