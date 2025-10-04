Menu
Three killed as car topples in Karnataka's Yadgir

The police identified the deceased as Mallamma (26), Sarojamma (25) and a kid. While the women died on the spot, the kid breathed its last in a Chitradurga hospital.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 22:44 IST
Published 03 October 2025, 22:44 IST
