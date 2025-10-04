Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka gets highest number of medical seats in country

The state has received 1,200 more seats for MBBS courses this year.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 22:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 22:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us