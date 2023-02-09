YouTube says homepage back up after brief outage

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 09 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 14:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Wednesday its homepage was back up, after saying earlier that it was down for some users.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected from the outage. "The YouTube Homepage should be back for all of your video needs", YouTube said.

Data on Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user reports had indicated issues with the video sharing app in the United States alone by 07:20 PM ET. The number of reports have now come down to 700.

Meta Inc's social media apps and Elon Musk-owned Twitter were also facing problems on Wednesday. Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States, while some Twitter users were unable to tweet.

