YouTube to not delete content on false US poll claims

YouTube to stop removing content making false claims on 2020 US elections

The new set of updates is part of YouTube's elections misinformation policy that will go into effect immediately

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 03 2023, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 16:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Friday that the platform would stop removing content that might have spread false claims related to US presidential elections in 2020 and before.

The new set of updates is part of YouTube's elections misinformation policy that will go into effect immediately.

"In the current environment, we find that while removing this content does curb some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of curtailing political speech," YouTube said in a blog post.

The platform also said the rest of its policies against hate speech, harassment and incitement to violence would continue to apply to all user content, including elections.

The proliferation of disinformation has raised questions about how social media platforms enforce their policies against misleading content about elections.

Other social media platforms like Twitter and Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook have also seen a spike in disinformation related to elections.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

YouTube
Business News
Technology
US
Presidential Elections

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

 