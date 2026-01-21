<p>Bengaluru: With 48 entrepreneurs, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a> leads The Avendus Wealth – Hurun India Under 40 List 2025, positioning itself as the country's U40 capital.</p><p>Of the top 10 youngest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=entrepreneurs%20">entrepreneurs </a>featured in the list, four are from Bengaluru. </p><p>Sanjay Byalal Jagannath, 36, of Exponent Energy from Bengaluru tops the list, while Messho's Sanjeev Barnwal; Swapnil Babanlal Jain, 36, Ather Energy; and Enbasekar D, 36, of MediBuddy, all from Bengaluru feature in the top 10.</p>.Psychopaths could be good entreprenuers, says study.<p>The U40 List recognises 201 young leaders who are making a significant impact across the Indian industry.</p><p>Apurva Sahijwani, MD & CEO, Avendus Wealth Management, said, "India’s under-40 entrepreneurial cohort signals a clear shift in both scale and substance. Collectively, the U40 leaders oversee enterprises valued at $357 billion, nearly one-eleventh of India’s GDP, and employ more than 4.4 lakh professionals, underscoring the economic influence already exercised by this generation."</p><p>Notable entrants in the list from Bengaluru include Nandan Reddy (37), Ishan Bansal (37) and Nikhil Kamath (38). </p>.Draft rolls show sharp drop in ward size ahead of Bengaluru civic polls.<p>While Bengaluru has been ranked No. 1, with 43 entrepreneurs, Mumbai ranks second, followed by Gurugram with 24 entrants. </p><p>With 32 companies, both Bengaluru and Mumbai top the country's U40 Headquarters Hub.</p><p> As many as 15 women are highlighted in the list and the average age of the U40 cohort is 38 years.</p><p>Software Products & Services dominates as the most represented industry, with 40 entrepreneurs, followed by healthcare with 18, transportation & logistics with 16, and financial services with 15. The U40 entrepreneurs collectively employ over 4,43,000 professionals.</p><p> In terms of funding, collectively, these entrepreneurs have raised over $22 billion.</p><p>Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder & Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “India’s new economic engine is increasingly powered by its young leaders. First-generation founders are clearly at the heart of India’s startup story, with 83 per cent of this year’s U40 honourees having built their companies from the ground up." </p>