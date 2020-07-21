Zoom to set up technology center in Bengaluru, hiring begins

Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday (July 21) announced to expand the company's presence in India by setting up a new technology center in Bengaluru.

The video conferencing service provider said the Zoom technology center will augment Zoom’s existing R&D centers and Zoom’s HQ at San Jose headquarters.

The company is looking for DevOps engineers, IT, Security, and Business Operations headcount in Bengaluru. However, the employees will be asked to work from home until the Covid-19 pandemic situation subsides. Interested people can apply for jobs at the official Zoom website (here).

“India is a strategically important country for Zoom and we expect to see continued growth and investment here. We are proud to provide our services for free to over 2,300 educational institutions in India during the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to continuing to work with the people and government of India hand-in-hand. We plan to hire key employees for the technology center over the next few years, pulling from India’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. This facility will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued growth,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom.

Zoom already has a separate office in the Maharashtra state capital Mumbai and has plans to triple the headcount in the coming days.

Prior to the Bengaluru technology center, Zoom had opened two data centers in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

“Zoom is focused on providing the best unified communications experience in the world and we are thrilled to open a technology center in Bangalore, which will be an innovation hub for our communications platform. The talent in India is truly exceptional and we are looking forward to expanding our DevOps, IT, Security, and Business Operations teams here as we scale our operations,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering for Zoom.

It can be noted that the government-run Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), earlier in the year, warned citizens to wary of using Zoom for video conferencing as the latter was vulnerable to hacking and lacked proper user privacy policy.

Zoom had responded by announcing a 90-day action plan including scaling of the security measures and also acquired a start-up Keybase and help create secure end-to-end encryption for video calls.

Both the team members of Keybase and Zoom will proactively identify, address, and enhance the security and privacy capabilities of its platform. Also, Keybase co-founder, Max Krohn will lead the Zoom security engineering team, reporting directly to Eric S. Yuan, CEO Zoom.

