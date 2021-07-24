Tesla factory in India likely if successful with vehicle imports, says Elon Musk

'India's Tesla plant likely if successful with imports'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 24 2021, 02:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 02:12 ist
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Twitter on Friday that a factory in India was likely if the electric-car maker was successful with imported vehicles. 

More to follow...

Tesla
Elon Musk
Electric Vehicles

