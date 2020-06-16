Tokyo's Nikkei index soars more than 3% at open

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 16 2020, 09:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 09:20 ist
An electronic quotation board displays share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. Credits: AFP Photo

Tokyo's key Nikkei index soared more than three percent at the open on Tuesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street with attention also on an upcoming Bank of Japan policy decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 3.03 percent or 651.82 points at 22,182.77 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 2.48 percent or 38.00 points to 1,568.78.

"The Japanese market is rising following rallies in US shares" after the Federal Reserve rolled out a long-awaited lending program aimed at supporting coronavirus-hit businesses, said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

The dollar fetched 107.34 yen in early Asian trade, against 107.37 yen in New York late Monday.

Wall Street stocks shook off early weakness and finished higher Monday as fresh Federal Reserve announcements of emergency lending offset revived worries about coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 25,763.16, up 0.6 percent, after regaining more than 900 points from its session low.

Tokyo investors were closely watching the Bank of Japan's policy board decision due later in the day, even though the market consensus was there would be no fundamental policy change.

Analysts expected only minor tweaks to the current massive easing.

Tokyo
Nikkei
Japan
Global Economy

