<p>The founder of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, secures the tenth spot among the world's richest with a net worth of $151 billion.</p>.<p>Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA, claims the ninth spot with a net worth of $154 billion. His wealth is a clear indicator of the massive demand for NVIDIA's technology, which is central to the ongoing artificial intelligence boom.</p>.<p>Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH, a vast conglomerate of luxury brands, ranks eighth on the list with a net worth of $162 billion.</p>.<p>Steve Ballmer is positioned at number seven on the list of the world's wealthiest individuals. His net worth is valued at over $120 billion.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 06| Sergey Brin</strong></p>.<p>Sergey Brin, who co-founded Google alongside Larry Page, stands at number six with a net worth of $196 billion.</p>.<p>At number five is Larry Page, the Google co-founder whose net worth stands at $210 billion.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 04| Jeff Bezos</strong></p>.<p>With a net worth of $252 billion, Jeff Bezos ranks fourth among the world's richest. As Amazon’s founder and current executive chairman, he played a key role in evolving the company into a dominant force in both retail and cloud technology.</p>.<p>Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, stands at the third spot with a net worth of $264 billion.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 02| Larry Ellison</strong></p>.<p>After a very brief stint at number one, Larry Ellison has slipped to his second position as the world's richest person. The co-founder and chairman of Oracle, his net worth stands at an impressive $393 billion.</p>.<p>In just sixty minutes, American billionaire Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, reclaimed the world’s richest title. Though briefly overtaken by Larry Ellison, Musk bounced back to the top with a net worth of $384 billion.</p>