Travel aggregators told to clear pending refunds by next week

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) took suo-moto cognizance of this issue and issued notice to 6 online travel platforms – EaseMyTrip, Yatra, MakeMyTrip, HappyEasyGo, ClearTrip and Ixigo and 5 travel agencies - Thomas Cook, Kesari Tours, Veena World, Neem Holidays and Mango Holidays, directing them to immediately refund consumers as per directions of the Supreme Court, the ministry said. In the case of Pravasi Legal Cell vs. Union of India, the Supreme Court has directed full refunds for tickets booked during the lockdown period for travel.