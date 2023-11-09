Travel aggregators told to clear pending refunds by next week

In a bid to provide relief to consumers affected by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, the government on Wednesday directed travel aggregators such as MakeMyTrip, Yatra and EaseMyTrip to clear pending refunds for the tickets cancelled due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns, by the third week of November.
The Department of Consumer Affairs held a meeting with online travel aggregators to discuss consumer-related issues. Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, chaired the meeting.
According to an official statement, the government called the meeting with the online travel portal representatives after it received numerous complaints of non-refund of ticket amount through the National Consumer Helpline.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) took suo-moto cognizance of this issue and issued notice to 6 online travel platforms – EaseMyTrip, Yatra, MakeMyTrip, HappyEasyGo, ClearTrip and Ixigo and 5 travel agencies - Thomas Cook, Kesari Tours, Veena World, Neem Holidays and Mango Holidays, directing them to immediately refund consumers as per directions of the Supreme Court, the ministry said. In the case of Pravasi Legal Cell vs. Union of India, the Supreme Court has directed full refunds for tickets booked during the lockdown period for travel.
Ixigo and Thomas Cook have refunded all the amount to the consumers. However, refunds are pending with other travel aggregators and agencies.
“The travel platforms were informed that they should process the pending refunds by third week of November, pursuant to which CCPA may initiate appropriate legal proceedings before the Hon’ble Supreme Court including filing of a contempt petition against the defaulting platforms,” the ministry said.
In the meeting, the government also pointed out commonly prevalent ‘dark patterns’ on online travel platforms such as confirm shaming, showing pre-ticked checkboxes, triggering alarm and forced action.