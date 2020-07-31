Hack targeted employees using 'spear phishing': Twitter

Twitter says hack targeted employees using 'spear phishing'

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 31 2020, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 19:24 ist

he hackers who accessed dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts in mid-July gained access to the system with an attack that tricked a handful of employees into giving up their credentials, according to a company update.

Twitter said in a security update late Thursday that the July 15 incident by bitcoin scammers stemmed from a "spear-phishing" attack which deceived employees about the origin of the messages.

The hackers "targeted a small number of employees through a phone spear-phishing attack," according to a Twitter Support statement.

"This attack relied on a significant and concerted attempt to mislead certain employees and exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to our internal systems."

Twitter said that following the incident it has "significantly limited access to our internal tools and systems" and is taking additional steps to tighten security.

The massive hack of high-profile users from Elon Musk to Joe Biden affected at least 130 accounts as part of an effort to dupe people into sending hackers the virtual currency bitcoin.

The official accounts of Apple, Uber, Kanye West, Bill Gates, Barack Obama and others were also affected.

Faked tweets were sent from 45 accounts, according to Twitter, and the hackers accessed private messages of 36 and downloaded Twitter data from seven.

Law enforcement is also investigating the incident which has raised concerns about the security of the platform increasingly used for conversations on politics and public affairs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Twitter
hack
Bill Gates
Barack Obama

What's Brewing

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

 