<p>New Delhi: The domestic two-wheeler segment is expected to register a 6-9 per cent year-on-year volume growth in the current fiscal, rating firm Icra said on Monday.</p><p>The growth is likely to be supported by steady replacement demand, recovery in urban consumption, healthy rural incomes aided by a normal monsoon, and a possible reduction in GST rates, which could provide an additional boost, it noted.</p><p>The industry outlook for FY2026 remains positive, aided by favourable demand drivers and an anticipated GST cut could provide additional stimulus to accelerate growth, Icra stated.</p><p>In July 2025, domestic wholesale volumes grew by 9 per cent year-on-year to 15 lakh units, with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) maintaining healthy dispatches ahead of the festive season, it said.</p><p>However, retail volumes contracted by 6.5 per cent year-on-year last month, as tepid urban demand and heavy rainfall affected rural footfalls, which weighed on sales, Icra stated.</p><p>The rating agency expects retail demand to improve significantly during the upcoming festive season.</p><p>It noted that exports continued to gain momentum, reporting a healthy 32 per cent year-on-year growth in July.</p><p>Meanwhile, electric two-wheeler (e2W) sales moderated on a sequential basis, with volumes at 1,02,900 units in July, representing a 2 per cent decline, it said, adding e2W penetration in the overall two-wheeler segment remained steady in the range of 6-7 per cent.</p>