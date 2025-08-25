Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Two-wheeler segment to see 6-9 per cent volume growth in FY26: Report

In July 2025, domestic wholesale volumes grew by 9 per cent year-on-year to 15 lakh units, with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) maintaining healthy dispatches ahead of the festive season.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 09:41 IST
Business Newstwo-wheelers

Follow us on :

Follow Us