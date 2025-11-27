Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court directs Samay Raina, other comedians to host persons with disabilities

The plea sought action against the online content that violated the right to life and dignity of persons with disability.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 12:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 12:06 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us