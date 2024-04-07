UAE property tycoon withdraws from sanctions-hit Belarus, collaborates with Kushner

Reuters could not determine who has proposed to buy Alabbar's interests in the Minsk development, known as North Waterfront, nor the terms of the preliminary deal. While Minsk is not at war with Kyiv, Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko has allowed Russian troops to use its territory to launch attacks on Ukraine. The United States has adopted a series of sanctions against Belarus for aiding Russia’s war, prohibiting U.S. citizens from doing business with Lukashenko and some members of his entourage.