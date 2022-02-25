Ukraine central bank bans payments to Russia, Belarus

Ukraine's central bank has banned payments to entities in Russia and Belarus as well as operations involving both nations' currencies, the regulator said on Friday, a day after Russia launched a full-scale invasion.
