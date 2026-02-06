Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Union Budget 2026 a 'game changer' for MSME sector, say industry chambers

The Budget’s emphasis on strengthening domestic manufacturing, scaling MSMEs, and bolstering infrastructure reflects a holistic development vision, noted BR Ganesh Rao, President, KASSIA.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 00:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 00:15 IST
Business NewsMSMEsunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us