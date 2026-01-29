<p>The Economic Survey 2025-26 is set to be tabled by Union Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> on Thursday in both Houses of Parliament during the Budget Session. </p><p>The document, prepared by the Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs, offers a detailed review of developments in the previous financial year and outlines the government’s roadmap for reforms and growth.</p><p>The tabling of the survey in Parliament will be followed by a press briefing by Chief Economic Adviser, Union Ministry of Finance, V A Anantha Nageswaran on the key economic trends.</p>.FM Sitharaman takes part in customary halwa ceremony; marks final stage of Union Budget preparation.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economic-survey">Economic Survey</a> document mainly lists down analysis and insights about the state of the economy, and developments across various sectors. It also throws light on climate change and adaption to it. The report also discusses prices and inflation, and monetary management along with challenges to keep in mind in the upcoming financial year.</p><p>The survey document opens with a preface by the Chief Economic Adviser. It generally has two parts — one that talks about the economic challenges that India faces and the other that deals with the analysis of the previous year.</p><p>The Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1.</p>