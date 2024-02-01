Airport expansion, development to continue expeditiously: Sitharaman

New Delhi: The expansion of existing airports and development of new airports will continue expeditiously, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday and emphasised that the country's aviation sector has been galvanised in the past 10 years.

Presenting the Interim Budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman said in the last 10 years, the number of airports has doubled to 149, adding that Indian carriers have pro-actively placed orders for over 1,000 new aircraft.

India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world and domestic air passenger traffic is on the rise.

"Roll out of air connectivity to tier-two and tier-three cities under UDAN scheme has been widespread. Five hundred and seventeen new routes are carrying 1.3 crore passengers," she said.