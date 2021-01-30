'FM should exempt senior citizens' annuity income'

Budget 2021 | FM should exempt annuity income received by senior citizens, says Bajaj Capital Chairman

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 30 2021, 07:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 07:11 ist
Rajiv Bajaj. Credit: Bajaj Capital.

One of the many long term goals is that of saving for retirement. The earnings during one's working life are already taxed and are invested by an individual to meet the regular income needs in the retired years. The funds deployed to fetch such regular income or annuity during retirement should not be further subject to tax.

We, therefore, feel the FM should exempt annuity income received by senior citizens in the year of receipt. This move will also incentivise the younger population to save towards retirement and become self-reliant in line with the government's vision of becoming Atmanirbhar.

 

(The author is Chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Budget Expectations
Retirement
Tax

What's Brewing

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

 