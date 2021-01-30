Budget 2021: 'Imperative to bring in more focus and budget allocation on the digital infrastructure'

By Parikshith Reddy,

In the current scenario, degrowth in the GDP and pressure of lower profitability on enterprises are a couple of two important aspects that the government should be addressing in the upcoming budget. It is imperative to bring in more focus and budget allocation on the digital infrastructure that could help the government in coming out of the fiscal pressure. Initiatives like Digital Door Numbering, on one side, could assist the government in more revenue generation in terms of tax collection from the unregistered properties, ensure timely emergency services, more efficient management of disasters and pandemics. On another side, enterprises can also utilize it for better logistics management and efficient distribution network saving on high manpower costs to better their bottom lines.

(The author is the co-founder of Zippr)