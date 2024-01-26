JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Budget 2024: What is a Sin Tax?

As we approach the Interim Budget in the next few days, let's delve into the concept of Sin Tax.
Last Updated 26 January 2024, 16:38 IST

Follow Us

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the much-anticipated Interim Budget on February 1.

The focus is on whether significant announcements will be made in this election year, with just a couple of months remaining before the Lok Sabha polls.

As we approach the Interim Budget in the next few days, let's delve into the concept of Sin Tax.

Sin Tax is a substantial levy imposed products such as tobacco, alcoholic beverages, gambling, etc., aiming to discourage their consumption among the public.

India has consistently been one of the countries imposing hefty taxes on items like cigarettes, liquor, and pan masala substances.

These taxes serve a dual purpose: First, by increasing the market price, they dissuade people from consuming what is perceived as undesirable.

Second, the companies manufacturing these products bear a significant tax burden.

In essence, a Sin Tax is perceived as a beneficial strategy from the government's perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 January 2024, 16:38 IST)
Business NewsUnion BudgetNirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT