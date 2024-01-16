Budget 2024 | Who gave the longest Budget speech?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on February 1. This will be the last Budget of the Narendra Modi government before the country heads to Lok Sabha elections.

The Budget speech is one of the Parliament's biggest highlights of the year, and in this context here we have a look at who presented the longest Budget ever.

Current Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself holds the record for delivering the longest Budget speech.

During the 2020 Union Budget on February 1, her presentation commenced at 11 am and extended until 1:40 pm, which means she spoke for two hours and 42 minutes.

She had to cut short her speech due to health concerns with only two pages remaining. The rest of the Budget was read out by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.