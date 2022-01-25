Budget archive: A look at Economic Survey 2020-21

Budget archive: A look at Economic Survey 2020-21

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 16:02 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha ahead of the Union Budget 2021, which charts out the course of India's recovery. The survey pegged the country's fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent of GDP in the financial year ending in March.

"In order to sustain the recovery in aggregate demand, the government may have to continue with an expansionary fiscal stance," the report said, adding the growth recovery would facilitate buoyant revenue collections in the medium term and enable a sustainable fiscal path.

The survey, which comes just ahead of the Union Budget 2021 for the new fiscal year, also forecast a "V-shaped" economic recovery.

Find below the full text of Economic Survey 2021:

Economic Survey 2021 Volume 1

Economic Survey 2021 Volume 2:

