Budget archive: Union Budget 2019 at a glance

Being an election year, two budgets were announced in 2019. The first was a vote-on-account budget presented by the Modi government in February ahead of Lok Sabha polls, presented by Piyush Goyal. The second budget was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in July after the Modi government came back to power with an even bigger mandate than 2014.

Here are the full texts of both the Budgets.

1- Full budget presented by FM Sitharaman

2- Interim Budget 2019 presented by Piyush Goyal