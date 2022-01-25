Budget archive: Union Budget 2019 at a glance

Budget archive: Union Budget 2019 at a glance

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2022, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 13:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Being an election year, two budgets were announced in 2019. The first was a vote-on-account budget presented by the Modi government in February ahead of Lok Sabha polls, presented by Piyush Goyal. The second budget was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in July after the Modi government came back to power with an even bigger mandate than 2014. 

Here are the full texts of both the Budgets.

1- Full budget presented by FM Sitharaman

2- Interim Budget 2019 presented by Piyush Goyal

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Budget 2022
budget 2022
Budget 2019
Business News

What's Brewing

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

The misplaced concern on duties

The misplaced concern on duties

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

What should your resume contain?

What should your resume contain?

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

 