<p>Mangaluru: Konkan Railway has booked 40,602 cases of unauthorized/ irregular travellers and collected a fine of Rs 2,37,11,161 so far during the financial year 2025-26.</p><p>It has been conducting intensive ticket checking drives on its route to curb ticketless travel and ensure smooth travel for authorized passengers.<br><br>During the year, 3,765 ticket checking drives were conducted. </p>.Konkan Railway makes monsoon arrangements .<p>With the upcoming Ganpati festival, passengers travelling on the KR route is expected to increase significantly. Konkan Railway has appealed to all passengers to travel with valid tickets and avoid any inconvenience. </p><p>Chief Public Relation officer Sunil B Narkar of the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) will continue to conduct intensified ticket checking drives across its routes, especially during the festive season, to ensure safe and comfortable travel for all authorised passengers.</p>