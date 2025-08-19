National Sports Governance Bill becomes an Act after President Murmu's assent

<p>New Delhi: The National Sports Governance Bill has become an Act after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the landmark legislation that promises to revamp India's sports administration.</p>.<p>The Presidential assent came on Monday, stated a Gazette notification by the central government.</p>.<p>"The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the President on the 18th August, 2025 and is hereby published for general information -- The National Sports Governance Act, 2025," it stated.</p>.Parliament passes National Sports Bill after extensive discussion.<p>The sports bill, which had been waiting in the wings for over a decade, was passed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders over the past one year.</p>.<p>It was presented in the Lok Sabha on July 23 before being passed there on August 11. A day later Rajya Sabha passed it following a discussion that lasted well over two hours.</p>.<p>The new law not just lays down governance criteria but also mandates the creation of a National Sports Tribunal for speedy dispute resolution.</p>.<p>In addition, it also calls for the creation of a National Sports Election Panel to oversee NSF polls that are often mired in controversies. </p>