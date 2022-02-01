Budget Decoded | Your complete guide to Union Budget 2022

With India at 100 in mind, FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday called for 'sab ka prayaas' to bring 'amrit kaal' in economy by laying a blueprint to help the country transit onwards and upwards from India at 75 years in her Union Budget Speech for 2022-23. DH decodes the Budget for you in a nutshell.
Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget speech
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022, the blueprint for 'amrit kal' of the next 25 years, in Parliament, ahead of elections in five states.
De-jargoning the Union Budget 2022
Here is a list of jargons used by the Finance Minister in her Budget speech decoded for you:
'Amrit kaal':In the Union Budget 2022-2023 speech, Sitharaman said that the Budget for the next fiscal "will focus on amrit kaal". Last year, during the 75th Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi had unveiled a new roadmap for the country for the next 25 years, and termed it as 'amrit kaal'. This is a reference to deriving the best in every field, making it imperative for everyone to make 'prayas' for this.
From umbrellas to mobile phones: What's cheaper and costlier in Budget 2022?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, presented her fourth Budget in Parliament. As proposed in Budget 2022-23, Sitharaman announced a host of changes in the customs duty that would affect the prices of essential commodities.
Budget Explained | What is digital rupee or currency?
Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank of India would introduce a digital currency or "digital rupee", based on blockchain technology, by the end of March 2023.
Infographic | How markets reacted to the past Union Budgets
Memes on '#LollipopBudget': Twitterati says nothing for middle class
"Mereko toh aisa dhak dhak horela hai"
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in the Parliament on Tuesday, the middle class had its 'dhak dhak' moment, sparking a hilarious meme fest across all social media platforms.
Watch key highlights of the Union Budget 2022
Many firsts of Union Budget 2022: Here's what you can expect in 'amrit kaal'
The Union Budget 2022, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday, is presented as a blueprint for the next 25 years of 'amrit kaal', as India enters its 75th year of independence.
Union Budget 2022 | The lowdown on digital assets and the 30% tax
Giving clarity on taxation of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed a 30 per cent tax on income from transactions in such assets.
Interactive | Union Budget 2022: Government's FY23 expenditure capsule
Union Budget 2022-23 | Key takeaways for startups
Hailing start-ups as "drivers of growth for India's economy," tax incentives were announced. Eligible startups to get 100% tax rebate on the profit made for three years out of 10 years that they have been operational provided that the overall annual turnover does not exceed Rs 25 crore in any financial year.
Union Budget 2022: Govt boosts funding for solar power PLI scheme, Opposition calls it 'rhetoric'
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed an additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore under the PLI scheme for the domestic production of solar equipment.
Interactive | Union Budget 2022: Ministry-wise fund allocation
E-passports with chips to be rolled out this fiscal
E-passports with chips will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament.
Roadways, railways set to pull economy forward
Spelling out the master plan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will formulate an execution strategy for expressways in FY23. The country's national highway network will be expanded by 25,000 kilometres in 2022-23, she said, adding that the government will award four multi-modal national parks in the year. Rs 20,000 crore will also be mobilised to complement public resources.