Budget must bridge financial gap for FinTech companies

By Vishal Bhatia, CFO, True Balance

Fin-tech companies and small NBFC's have high expectations from this year's Union Budget. I am hoping for the budget to dive deeper into the FinTech system and push the community for bridging the financial gap between the users and financial institutions. As part of our core belief, we want personal finance to be accessible for everyone from any part of the world as ‘digital finance’ is the new way of living post-Covid-19. Ahead of the budget, we are positive that along with slight relaxation on the taxes, liquidity support from bigger banks and the government will help keep the cash inflow for smaller NBFC’s. All these focus points will help us go the extra mile and elevate funding along with credit allocation to the end-user.

